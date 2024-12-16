UN Warns of Escalating Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations has reiterated its warning about the dire conditions facing Palestinians in Gaza, particularly women and girls, as the “Israeli” entity continues its devastating war on the strip.

“An unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe continues to unfold in Gaza as hostilities rage on,” the UN stated in a post on its X account on Monday.

The UN highlighted the “severe challenges” confronting Palestinian women and girls, noting that 50,000 pregnant women have been left without basic necessities for survival.

It also reported that nearly 1.9 million people have been displaced multiple times due to relentless “Israeli” bombardments, with over 70 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure, including health services, water and sanitation, destroyed.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, at least 45,028 people have been martyred, and 106,962 others injured in more than 14 months of the “Israeli” entity’s war on Palestinians. The ministry added that this death toll includes 52 casualties in the previous 24 hours alone.

Rosalia Bollen, a communications specialist at the United Nations agency for children [UNICEF], described the situation in northern Gaza as “most dire” following nearly two months of siege.

“Across northern Gaza, including Gaza City, the situation is very difficult for hospitals that lack medical supplies and medicines and doctors, but also for the people who are still there,” she said.

After visiting the area with colleagues last week, Bollen observed some improvised market activity, where the few available goods were limited to canned food.

“The people are hungry, cold, and traumatized,” she stressed.

Despite famine warnings, no supplies have reached most northern parts of Gaza, further worsening conditions for families. She added that children in the region are “all hungry.”

On Saturday, Catherine Russell, executive director of UNICEF, lamented the global indifference to Gaza’s plight, stating that its children are daily victims of violence and deprivation.

She called on the “Israeli” entity and “those with influence” over it to “take decisive action to end the suffering of children…to ensure children’s rights are upheld, and to adhere to obligations under international humanitarian law.”