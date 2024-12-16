“Israeli” Gov’t Approves Plan to Expand Settlements in Occupied Golan

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” government announced Sunday its decision to advance settlement expansion in the occupied Syria Golan Heights, citing "the war and the new front facing Syria," as well as a goal to double the “Israeli” population in the region as a reason.

"Strengthening the Golan is strengthening the ‘State of Israel’, and it is especially important at this time. We will continue to hold onto it, cause it to blossom, and settle in it," “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated.

He further claimed that “Israel” is “not interested in entering into a confrontation with Syria” and will determine its policy toward Damascus “taking into account the situation on the ground.”

“I remind you that Syria has been an active enemy of ‘Israel’ for decades,” Netanyahu said in a statement published by his office.

He indicated that under former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Syria allowed other forces to attack "Israel" from its territory and allowed Iran to supply weapons to Hezbollah.

"To guarantee that what happened before will never recur, we have taken intensive action over the past few days," Netanyahu said, adding that "in a few days, we have destroyed the capabilities that the Assad regime was building for decades."

Regarding the latest breaches, the Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Sanaa government strongly condemned the “Israeli” government's approval of the plan to expand settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan, reaffirming Yemen's solidarity with Syria and the Syrian people in confronting Zionist aggression.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday condemned as "sabotage" of Syria an “Israeli” scheme plan to double the population of the occupied Golan Heights.

In a statement, Riyadh's Foreign Ministry expressed "condemnation and denunciation" of the plan, which it called part of "continued sabotage of opportunities to restore security and stability in Syria."

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the “Israeli” government's decision to expand settlements in the occupied Golan Heights.

Baghdad followed suit, reaffirming Iraq's steadfast position in supporting Syria's rights to fully restore its sovereignty over its territories.

Moreover, the “Israeli” Channel 12 reported that the “Israeli” government unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to encourage demographic growth in the Golan Heights and "Katzrin".