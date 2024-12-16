Yemen’s Ansarullah Warns US: Don’t Open Gates of Hell

By Staff, Agencies

A high-ranking member of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement has warned the United States against escalation of tensions in the Arab nation, stating that Washington will open up the gates of hell on itself by an upsurge in its acts of aggression.

“The US embassy [in Aden] has lined up its mercenaries for war against the Yemeni people, with the aim of stopping operations in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” Acting Director of the Yemeni General Corporation for Radio and Television Abdulrahman al-Ahnoumi wrote in a post published on his X account.

He further added that any escalation of tensions would open up the gates of hell to the presence of US troops, oil installations, and the interests of Washington and its vassals in the West Asia region.

“We will target whatever American interests and bases we can, even if they are located somewhere in Africa and the Persian Gulf. Yemen has long made all the necessary preparations for such a purpose,” Ahnoumi emphasized.

Just as America previously turned its ships and vessels into “legitimate targets” for the Yemeni Armed Forces due to acts of aggression against Yemen and paid a heavy price, it will have to bear a considerable cost if tensions heighten, the top Ansarullah official stated.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the “Israeli” occupation since the entity launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will not stop their attacks until “Israel’s” ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.