IRG Chief Echoes Imam Khamenei’s Sentiments: Syria Will Be Liberated

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has echoed a prediction Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei made this week that Syrian youth would eventually liberate their country from occupation.

Speaking during a ceremony on Sunday, Major General Hossein Salami said foreign powers are today tearing apart Syria like "hungry wolves," with the Zionists operating in the south and others in the north and east of the country.

"The Zionists can see with the naked eye inside families in Damascus; this is truly intolerable. We must stand firm, as our beloved Leader said, Syria will be liberated by the grace of God by its strong and experienced youth," he added.

He was referring to Imam Khamenei's Wednesday remarks, during which he said Syrian youth will rise up, resist, make sacrifices and overcome the situation as was the case with Iraq.

"The occupied areas of Syria will be liberated by the zealous Syrian youth. Do not doubt that this will happen,” the Leader stated. “America’s foothold will not last either. By God’s grace and power, the US will also be expelled from the region by the resistance front."

Also in his comments, Salami warned that the Zionists will pay a heavy price for their illegal actions in Syria.

"They will be buried in this land, but this will require some time," he said.

The IRG chief commander further noted that Iranian military advisors went to Syria to preserve their dignity not in pursuit of annexation or ambitious interests.

During the presence of Iranian advisors in Syria, its people lived a dignified life, he pointed out.

Iran was the first country to rush to Syria’s aid following the 2011 outbreak of foreign-sponsored violence in the Arab country.

In 2017, Syrian forces, backed by Iran and Russia, scored a monumental victory over the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS”/”ISIL”] terrorist group.

However, the country’s northern parts remained under the control of militants and foreign occupation forces.

On November 27, foreign-backed militants, led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham [HTS], announced the fall of President Bashar Assad’s government following a rapid two-week onslaught.

Shortly afterward, the apartheid “Israeli” entity launched a bombing campaign on Syria's infrastructure and expanded its occupation of the Arab country.

Several regional countries said Israel is taking advantage of the chaotic situation in Syria to grab more land.