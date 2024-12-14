Sheikh Qassem: Surrender or Humiliation Is Impossible with Hezbollah’s Resistance

By Fatima Haydar, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem has addressed pivotal developments in the ongoing confrontation with “Israel” and the Resistance’s steadfastness in the face of aggression.

Reflecting on the recent Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, he remarked, “We anticipated ‘Israeli’ aggression on Lebanon at any moment, both before and after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, but the exact timing was unknown to us.”

This highlights the constant state of preparedness maintained by the Resistance against a persistent enemy determined to eradicate any opposition.

The Hezbollah Chief emphasized the broader motives behind “Israeli” aggression, stating, “The enemy seeks to eradicate any resistance that hinders its expansionist ambitions across the region.”

Despite these challenges, he credited the steadfastness of the Resistance fighters and the sacrifices of the martyrs as the cornerstone of victory, saying, “The key factors behind our victory were the steadfastness of the Resistance fighters [Mujahidin] and the sacrifices made through the blood of the martyrs.”

Reiterating the unwavering spirit of the Resistance, His Eminence declared, “Surrender or humiliation is impossible for us. Such an outcome cannot occur with Hezbollah’s resistance standing firm.”

He further condemned the crimes committed by “Israel” against the Resistance, stating, “‘Israeli’ crimes aimed at breaking the Resistance have failed, proving that these atrocities are no achievement at all.”

Despite the enemy’s attempts, he affirmed, “We thwarted the enemy's goal of crushing the Resistance and displaced their settlers. Their only ‘success’ was inflicting pain by targeting our leaders.”

The Secretary General stressed the resolve of the Resistance, stating, “Humiliation and surrender are not options for us, and as long as Hezbollah resists, they never will be.”

He drew attention to the root cause of conflict, emphasizing, “The real issue is the aggression, not the Resistance.”

In light of recent developments, he observed, “The enemy has realized that its path to confronting Hezbollah’s resistance is blocked, forcing it to seek an agreement to halt its aggression.”

However, he clarified the scope of this agreement, noting, “The agreement reached is merely a ceasefire, not an end to the Resistance, and it has no bearing on Lebanon’s internal matters, which require further dialogue.”

Elsewhere in his speech, the SG also spoke of the patience exhibited by Hezbollah, stating, “We exercised patience in the face of violations to avoid becoming an obstacle to implementing the agreement.”

He highlighted the strategic approach of the resistance group, saying, “In Hezbollah, we act in alignment with what the greater interest demands.”

Looking ahead, he emphasized the need for resilience, declaring, “The future of the Resistance demands that we confront our enemies with numbers, strength and unwavering determination.”

Touching on the centrality of Palestine, His Eminence remarked, “Palestine serves as the central axis for confronting the enemy, making it imperative for us to unite in challenging this malignant force.”

He reaffirmed the moral foundation of the Resistance, asserting, “The legitimacy of the Resistance stems from its inherent right to exist and defend.”

Acknowledging the sacrifices required, he stated, “Sacrifices are the natural price we pay for the continued existence and strength of the Resistance.”

Victory, as defined by the Resistance leader, is “the endurance and perseverance of the Resistance.” He added, “Hezbollah’s resistance continues through unwavering faith and meticulous preparation.”

Addressing the enemy’s vulnerability, he noted, “This enemy can only be restrained and defeated by the resolute power of the Resistance.”

While highlighting the adaptability of the Resistance, Sheikh Qassem said, “The Resistance has demonstrated its effectiveness. While each phase requires unique methods, the ultimate goal is for the Resistance to endure.”

The SG paid tribute to the steadfastness of the Mujahidin, stating, “We defended Lebanon through the resilience of our Resistance fighters [Mujahidin] and the support of everyone who stood by the Resistance.”

He added, “Without this legendary steadfastness, ‘Israel’ would have reached Beirut.” Highlighting the enemy’s broader ambitions, he remarked, “The enemy’s goal is to subjugate the entire region, just as it has attempted in Gaza and Syria.”

His Eminence warned of the expansionist agenda of “Israel,” stating, “We face an expansionist enemy that has seized hundreds of kilometers, including the occupied Golan Heights.”

Commenting on the sacrifices made by the Lebanese Army, he said, “The Lebanese Army is a national institution that has made great sacrifices, losing dozens of its soldiers to protect our sovereignty.”

He reassured supporters of Hezbollah’s resilience, stating, “Hezbollah remains strong, and its resistance continues to endure despite challenges and wounds.”

To those doubting its strength, Sheikh Qassem asserted, “Hezbollah is recovering and steadfast. Those who anticipated its collapse have been thoroughly disappointed.”

His Eminence also outlined Hezbollah’s commitment to Lebanon’s reconstruction and political stability, stating, “We will actively participate alongside the state in the reconstruction process and work seriously to elect a president in the December 9 session.”

On regional alliances, he affirmed, “We supported Syria because it has consistently stood in opposition to ‘Israel.’”

Addressing Syria’s future, he remarked, “Now that the regime has fallen, we await the establishment of a new administration to determine its stance and direction.”

He expressed hope for Syria’s continued resistance to normalization, saying, “We hope that the new government in Syria will consider ‘Israel’ an enemy and refrain from normalizing relations with it.”

Reflecting on logistical challenges, he noted, “While Hezbollah lost the military supply route through Syria, this setback is merely a detail. The priority remains the continuity of the Resistance.”

Finally, he dismissed concerns about regional instability spilling into Lebanon, stating, “We do not believe that the ongoing events in Syria will have any significant impact on Lebanon.”

Concluding with a message of hope and perseverance, the Resistance leader affirmed, “The Resistance will persevere, God willing.”