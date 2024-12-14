No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Unveiling the “Israeli” Genocide: Human and Structural Devastation in Gaza

Unveiling the “Israeli” Genocide: Human and Structural Devastation in Gaza
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Abir Qanso

The infographic sheds light on the catastrophic impact of "Israel's" ongoing aggression in Gaza, exposing the scale of devastation, human loss and humanitarian crisis.

It details the widespread destruction of infrastructure, the staggering number of martyrs—particularly children and women—and the dire conditions faced by displaced individuals, patients and vulnerable populations.

Unveiling the “Israeli” Genocide: Human and Structural Devastation in Gaza

 

Israel Palestine gaza genocide GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
Unveiling the “Israeli” Genocide: Human and Structural Devastation in Gaza

Unveiling the “Israeli” Genocide: Human and Structural Devastation in Gaza

3 hours ago
Toll of ’Israeli’ Losses in South Lebanon

Toll of ’Israeli’ Losses in South Lebanon

29 days ago
’Israeli’ Army Suffers A Recruitment Crisis

’Israeli’ Army Suffers A Recruitment Crisis

one month ago
Toll of ’Israeli’ Losses in South Lebanon

Toll of ’Israeli’ Losses in South Lebanon

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 14-12-2024 Hour: 07:10 Beirut Timing

whatshot