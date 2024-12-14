- Home
Unveiling the “Israeli” Genocide: Human and Structural Devastation in Gaza
By Abir Qanso
The infographic sheds light on the catastrophic impact of "Israel's" ongoing aggression in Gaza, exposing the scale of devastation, human loss and humanitarian crisis.
It details the widespread destruction of infrastructure, the staggering number of martyrs—particularly children and women—and the dire conditions faced by displaced individuals, patients and vulnerable populations.
