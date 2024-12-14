Iraqi PM Condemns Aggression on Syria amid Blinken’s Visit to Baghdad

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani has emphasized the necessity of preventing any aggression against Syrian territories, warning that such actions threaten security and stability across the West Asia region.

“Israel” launched airstrikes early Saturday targeting military sites in Damascus and its countryside, marking the latest in a series of attacks following the fall of Bashar Assad almost a week ago.

According to the London-based so-called Syrian Observatory for “Human Rights”, “Israeli” strikes destroyed a scientific institute and other military-related facilities in Barzeh, northern Damascus, as well as a military airport in the countryside of the capital.

Sudani, during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Baghdad on Friday, discussed Iraq-US relations, avenues for enhanced cooperation, and developments in the region, particularly in Syria.

The Iraqi prime minister reaffirmed Iraq’s “commitment to supporting Syria during this critical phase,” underscoring the importance of aiding Syrians in rebuilding their state and addressing challenges that could threaten their civil peace, as stated by his office.

More than 4,000 Syrian army soldiers have reportedly crossed into Iraq since militant forces seized Damascus, officials have revealed.

During the meeting, Sudani and Blinken also discussed the situation in Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need to end the genocidal war and reinforce efforts to sustain a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Since the fall of Assad, “Israel” has carried out hundreds of strikes on Syrian military sites, targeting various assets, including chemical weapons storage and air defense systems.

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler criticized the “Israeli” attacks in Syria, asserting they escalate tensions and destabilize the region. He described the strikes as a reflection of an “occupying mindset” and called on the international community to take a firm stance.

“The international community must support this historic process, which opens a significant window of opportunity in Syria,” Guler told lawmakers in Ankara.

Guler reiterated Turkey’s support for the territorial integrity of Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine while stressing the need to end the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and establish a lasting ceasefire in the region.

“Israeli” forces have violated the 1974 disengagement agreement by seizing the so-called buffer zone separating the occupied Golan Heights from the rest of Syria. Occupation forces have also entered multiple towns in Quneitra, forcibly evacuating residents.

“Israeli” airstrikes continue to target sites across Syria, as the occupation forces maintain their aggressive campaign in the region.