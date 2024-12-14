“Israeli” Forces Kill Disabled Palestinian During West Bank Raid

By Staff, Agencies

A young Palestinian man with special needs was fatally shot during an “Israeli” raid on the southern West Bank, according to health officials.

Eyewitnesses reported that “Israeli” Special Forces stormed the town of Beit Awa, 22 kilometers [13.6 miles] west of Al-Khalil [“Hebron”], on Friday evening and surrounded a paint shop.

During the raid, 23-year-old Muhammad Ahmad Masalma, who had learning difficulties, was shot as “Israeli” forces arrested his cousin, Thabet Masalma, inside the shop.

Witnesses recounted that Masalma attempted to flee in fear during the incursion, prompting “Israeli” forces to open fire. He sustained critical gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital.

Muhammad Rabi, Director of Dura Governmental Hospital, stated that Masalma was admitted to the emergency department with severe chest injuries but succumbed to his wounds shortly afterward.

“Israeli” forces also arrested another young man from Beit Awa, identified as Mithaq Masalma, during the raid.

In a separate incident in the Old City of Al-Khalil [“Hebron”], “Israeli” forces detained a young Palestinian man after assaulting him. Activist Aref Jaber reported that “Israeli” soldiers stopped the man in the Jaber neighborhood, violently beat him and transferred him to a detention camp.

Jaber expressed concern over the escalating violence by “Israeli” forces and illegal settlers against Palestinian residents in the Old City and surrounding areas. He noted that soldiers frequently stop young men, search their phones and fabricate reasons to detain or assault them.

Since "Israel" began its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, violence in the West Bank has surged due to near-daily raids by “Israeli” forces.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 812 Palestinians have been martyred in the West Bank by “Israeli” forces or extremist settlers, with over 6,450 others wounded. Meanwhile, the war on Gaza has resulted in the martyrdom of at least 44,875 Palestinians, primarily women and children, during "Israel's" genocidal assault on the besieged territory.