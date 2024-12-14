Iran FM: Syria Faces a Critical Test Amid Terrorism and Foreign Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that Syria is enduring a difficult test, citing threats from terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS”/”ISIL”], as well as aggression by the US and "Israeli" entity.

“Today, Syria faces a challenging trial. The threat posed by the movements of terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and Daesh has escalated regional concerns, fueling fears that these terrorists aim to turn Syria into their safe haven,” wrote Araghchi in an article published by the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar on Saturday.

The “aggressions and military interventions” by the "Zionist" entity, the US, and their regional allies have created serious challenges, he added.

Araghchi described these interventions as “irreparable strategic miscalculations” that reveal their underlying objectives. “The clear goal of these aggressions and interventions is to dismantle Syria’s social fabric, scientific assets, economic infrastructure, and defensive capabilities,” he said.

He noted that the Islamic world is deeply concerned about the future of the West Asian region, given the current situation in the Levant and Palestine.

Reflecting on the resilience of the Syrian people, Araghchi remarked, “Despite the hardships and devastation caused by the invasion of Syria by foreign forces, there are individuals, like the Syrian people and their neighbors, who have bravely resisted. Their courage mirrors the spirit of those in Jabalia camp, who endured two months of ground and aerial assaults by the ‘Zionist’ army with empty hands but unwavering faith.”

The foreign minister also criticized the expansion of the "Israeli" entity’s “barbaric crimes,” which have extended into Syria since the fall of the Assad government. He questioned, “Who bears responsibility for ‘Israel’s’ encroachment on the territory of a nation grappling with the fall of one government and the rise of another?”

Araghchi chastised regional countries, calling their expressions of regret and concern "empty rhetoric." He added that for over seventy-five years, resistance has been “the sole viable solution for the children of this region against the blatant aggression of the ‘Zionist’ entity and the overt support of complicit states for its ongoing atrocities.”

As a solution to the crisis, Araghchi proposed “free elections.” He stated, “The path out of this impasse and the key to preserving Syria’s independence and dignity lies in fostering cohesion and coexistence among its people through free elections, enabling all segments of society to determine their future.”

“Respect for the people’s will can only be achieved through free and fair elections that genuinely reflect the aspirations of the Syrian nation and pave the way for a political system representing all social groups,” he concluded.