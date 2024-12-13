PMU: Iraq Prepared to Counter Hostile Plans Following Assad’s Fall

The head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, has affirmed the country’s readiness to confront any hostile actions in the wake of the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government.

Iraq is “preparing for” any potential developments on the ground, said Falih al-Fayyadh, the chairman of Hashd al-Sha’abi, in a statement released on Friday.

He emphasized that the Iraqi army, law enforcement agencies, and PMU fighters have united to ensure security along the Syrian border, maintaining a heightened state of alert.

“We have been careful not to interfere [in Syrian affairs], and by God’s will, we will continue to do so,” Fayyadh remarked. “However, we will not hesitate to take action against anyone who dares to violate Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Fayyadh highlighted the significant changes Iraq has undergone over the past decade, particularly after the Takfiri terrorist groups began their onslaught.

Today, he noted, the Iraqi security forces are fully supported by the nation, with the Hashd al-Sha’abi becoming “a great power” in defense of the country.

Fayyadh also stressed the importance of national unity to confront any potential threats, urging the Iraqi people to remain vigilant against terrorist groups seeking to destabilize the nation.

In addition, Fayyadh reiterated that Baghdad is working towards finding a solution that promotes stability in Syria. He criticized the "Israeli" entity for attempting to turn Syria into a “quasi-state” without the protection of its military.

Following the fall of Assad’s government on Sunday, armed groups led by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham [HTS] militants captured the Syrian capital, prompting a swift response from "Israel."

"Israeli" forces swiftly moved into the so-called buffer zone between the occupied Golan Heights and Syrian territory.

"Israeli" troops have since advanced deeper into Syria, with warplanes conducting extensive aerial attacks on the country.