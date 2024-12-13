- Home
Russia Engages with Militants to Retain Military Bases in Syria
By Staff, Agencies
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has revealed that Russia is in direct contact with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] to preserve its military presence in Syria, despite the collapse of President Bashar Assad’s government.
Bogdanov emphasized the importance of retaining Russia’s military bases in Syria, citing their critical role in combating terrorism, according to the Interfax news agency on Friday.
The senior diplomat described the ongoing dialogue with HTS as “constructive” and expressed hope that the group would adhere to its commitments to “prevent excesses”, uphold order and ensure the safety of diplomats and foreign nationals.
Russia aims to maintain its two military installations in Syria: the naval base in Tartus and the Hmeimim Air Base near Latakia. Bogdanov reiterated that these bases are essential for continuing the fight against international terrorism.
“The bases remain on Syrian territory, where they were established at the Syrians’ request to combat terrorists from Daesh [Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS’ / ‘ISIL’]. No alternative decisions have been made,” Bogdanov said.
He underlined the ongoing need for a collective effort to address terrorism and stressed the pivotal role of the Hmeimim base in this mission. “The fight against Daesh and terrorism in general is not over, and maintaining these operations requires our presence,” he stated.
On November 27, militants launched a surprise offensive on Aleppo and the countryside around Idlib, advancing southward and capturing key cities, including Hama, Homs, Daraa and Suwayda. The offensive culminated in the seizure of Damascus on December 8, resulting in the unseating of Assad’s government.
