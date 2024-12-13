No Script

Spox: Yemeni Armed Forces Target Military Sites in “Ashkelon” and “Jaffa” in Occupied Palestine

folder_openYemen access_time 2 hours ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

In a statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces, Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree declared the continuation of military operations in support of the Palestinian Cause and resistance in Gaza.

The statement highlighted two successful drone operations targeting occupied areas of “Ashkelon” [Askalan] and “Jaffa” [Yafa], alongside a joint operation with Iraqi resistance forces.

The Yemeni military reiterated its commitment to fighting against the “Israeli” entity until the siege on Gaza is lifted and the aggression ends.

Below is the full statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In the name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate

He said: {O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.} (Quran, 47:7)

 

In defense of the oppressed Palestinian people and in solidarity with their steadfast resistance in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni Armed Forces' unmanned air force carried out two military operations. The first operation targeted a military objective in occupied “Ashkelon” [Askalan] and the second struck a target in occupied “Jaffa” [Yafa].

Both operations were executed with two drones that successfully bypassed interception systems and reached their targets, thanks to God's will.

In another development, the Yemeni Armed Forces, in cooperation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, conducted a military operation targeting vital objectives in southern occupied Palestine. The operation was carried out with several drones and achieved its objectives successfully, by the grace of God.

The Yemeni Armed Forces remain committed to continuing their military operations against the “Israeli” entity. These operations will not cease until the aggression against Gaza is halted and the siege on the Palestinian people is lifted.

 

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs.

 

Long live Yemen, free, honorable and independent.

Victory to Yemen and all free peoples of the nation.

 

Sanaa, 12th of Jumada Al-Akhira, 1446 AH

December 13, 2024 AD

 

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces.

