Spox: Yemeni Armed Forces Target Military Sites in “Ashkelon” and “Jaffa” in Occupied Palestine

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

In a statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces, Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree declared the continuation of military operations in support of the Palestinian Cause and resistance in Gaza.

The statement highlighted two successful drone operations targeting occupied areas of “Ashkelon” [Askalan] and “Jaffa” [Yafa], alongside a joint operation with Iraqi resistance forces.

The Yemeni military reiterated its commitment to fighting against the “Israeli” entity until the siege on Gaza is lifted and the aggression ends.

Below is the full statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces: