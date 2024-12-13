RSF: ’Israeli’ Forces Account for One-Third of Journalists Killed in 2024

By Staff, Agencies

Reporters Without Borders [RSF] has accused "Israeli" forces of carrying out a “massacre” of Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip, citing an unprecedented number of media professionals killed during the ongoing conflict.

In its annual report released Thursday, RSF revealed that "Israeli" military forces were responsible for the deaths of 18 journalists this year—16 in Gaza and two in Lebanon—while they were performing their duties. This figure accounts for approximately one-third of the total global journalist fatalities in 2024, which stood at 54.

The organization described the killings as “an unprecedented massacre,” adding that Palestine has been the deadliest region for journalists worldwide over the past five years.

According to the report, over 145 journalists have been killed by "Israeli" forces in Gaza since the war began in October 2023, with 35 of them actively reporting at the time of their deaths.

RSF stated that it has collected substantial evidence indicating that dozens of journalists in Gaza and Lebanon were deliberately targeted due to their profession. It has submitted four war crime complaints against "Israeli" forces to the International Criminal Court [ICC].

Furthermore, the report noted that "Israel" ranks as the world’s third-largest jailer of journalists in 2024. RSF Director-General Thibaut Bruttin condemned the killings, emphasizing that most victims were clearly identifiable as journalists and should have been protected under international conventions.

Bruttin also criticized the prohibition of foreign media from entering Gaza, calling it a severe blow to press freedom.

“In 2024, Gaza became the most dangerous place for journalists, where even the practice of journalism faces the threat of extinction,” he stated.

The Palestinian Journalists’ Forum reported another death on the same day, identifying the victim as Eman Shanti, a broadcaster for Al-Aqsa Voice Radio, who was killed in an "Israeli" strike on her family’s home in Gaza City.

The forum condemned the international community’s silence and its failure to protect Palestinian journalists, asserting that this neglect undermines their ability to work in line with international laws.

Discrepancies between figures provided by the Gaza government media office and RSF stem from differing methodologies, with RSF only recording deaths directly linked to professional activity.

Journalists in Gaza face heightened risks from "Israeli" airstrikes and ground offensives, compounded by severe communication disruptions, shortages of supplies, and power outages.

Backed by the United States and its Western allies, "Israel" launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas. The operation was in retaliation to the occupying entity’s decades-long campaign of oppression against Palestinians.

The conflict has resulted in 44,835 Palestinian martyrdom, predominantly women and children, with over 106,356 injured. Thousands remain missing, presumed buried under rubble.