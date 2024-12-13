Mossad Warns “Israeli” Soldiers against Sharing Gaza Photos to Avoid Legal Action Overseas

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” soldiers involved in the genocidal war on Gaza have been cautioned against sharing photos from the battlefield, as concerns over international prosecution mount following the International Criminal Court's recent issuance of arrest warrants for prominent figures of the “Israeli” entity.

“Do not post a picture of yourself in the battlefields of Gaza or elsewhere. Do not even post at all on social media,” read a post on X from an account claiming affiliation with Mossad, the “Israeli” spy agency.

The warning highlighted that soldiers' information might be sent to countries they could visit in the future, potentially leading to arrest. “Your vacation will turn into a nightmare,” it added.

Reacting to the caution, the Hind Rajab Foundation, which advocates for justice for Palestinian victims of "Israel's" genocide in Gaza, stated, “It is too late; the evidence has been documented. War criminals who have essentially testified against themselves will not escape justice.”

The organization further remarked, “The true nightmare, however, is not that their vacation is ruined but the genocide these criminals have committed.”

The foundation has lodged multiple complaints in various nations against Israeli forces implicated in the war on Gaza and filed a case with the International Criminal Court [ICC] targeting 1,000 “Israeli” soldiers. Named after Hind Rajab, a symbol of Gaza's suffering, the foundation recounts her tragic story.

On January 29, Hind was traveling with her uncle, his wife and their three children, fleeing violence in Gaza City's Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, when their vehicle came under “Israeli” fire. Trapped in the riddled car amidst her deceased relatives, Hind called for help from the Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS]. Two paramedics, Yousef Zeino and Ahmed al-Madhoun, attempted to rescue her but soon lost contact with their organization. On February 10, Hind’s body and those of her relatives were discovered in the car. Nearby, the remains of the paramedics were found in a charred ambulance.

Last month, the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I issued arrest warrants for “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant for “crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024”. These warrants could lead to arrests in any of the ICC’s 124 member states.

Earlier this month, “Israeli” media reported that 30 soldiers and officers who participated in the Gaza offensive were advised to avoid international travel after pro-Palestinian groups filed complaints against them for war crimes.

"Israel" initiated its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Hamas's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a response to the “Israeli” entity’s decades-long oppression of Palestinians. The ongoing assault has caused the martyrdom of at least 44,835 Palestinian lives, predominantly women and children, and injured over 106,356 others. Thousands remain missing, presumed buried under rubble.