Iran Calls for UN to Expel ’Israel’ Over Violations and Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has called on the United Nations to reconsider "Israel's" membership in the global body, citing ongoing violations of international law as the entity continues its genocidal war on Gaza.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, delivered the remarks on Wednesday during the 10th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly addressing illegal "Israeli" actions in occupied Palestine.

He stated that "Israel" is "intentionally" defying United Nations resolutions that obligate the entity to cease its occupation of Palestinian lands, halt settlement activities, end discriminatory policies against Palestinians, and allow refugees to return to their homeland.

"The repeated violations of international law, including human rights and humanitarian law by 'Israel,' represent a grave threat to international peace and security," Iravani declared.

He further noted, "We consider this situation as a systematic failure by the 'Israeli' entity to fulfill its obligations as a UN member. These illegal actions warrant a reassessment of 'Israel's' membership in accordance with Article 6 of the UN Charter."

Iravani argued that reconsidering "Israel's" membership would aid the enforcement of international resolutions and advance Palestinians' rights to self-determination and statehood.

He also denounced "Israel's" disregard for UN demands to enact an immediate ceasefire in its genocidal war on Gaza.

The Iranian envoy accused "Israel" of pursuing apartheid policies while committing severe crimes, including violence, mass killings, displacements, detentions, and starvation, describing these actions as "unprecedented savagery in human history."

"Beyond its crimes in Palestine, 'Israel' has sought to spread war, instability, and aggression to other regions, including Syria, Lebanon, and Iran," Iravani added.

He called on the UN Security Council to take immediate action against "Israel's" aggression in Syria and its violations of the 1974 disengagement agreement by expanding its occupation.

"In spite of the vast array of crimes committed by 'Israeli' authorities, they continue to enjoy total impunity, perpetuated by unwavering support from certain states and the Security Council's inaction. The recent US veto exemplifies this," Iravani said.

He referred to the US blocking a November 20, 2024, UN Security Council draft resolution demanding an "immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza. The resolution received 14 out of 15 votes but was vetoed by Washington, marking the fourth such veto during the war.

Iravani labeled the veto as a "disgraceful" act, calling it "a US-issued license for the occupying entity to persist in its occupation and massacres in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria."