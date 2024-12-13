Hamas Welcomes UN Resolution for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has "welcomed" a United Nations General Assembly resolution that demands an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, calling on the international community to compel "Israel" to halt its genocidal war on the Strip.

In a Thursday statement, Hamas said it “welcomes the adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution, supported by 158 countries, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, enabling civilians in the Strip to have immediate access to essential services and humanitarian aid.”

The resolution, adopted on Wednesday, calls for “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire.” While 158 countries voted in favor, nine, including the United States and the "Israeli" entity, opposed it, with 13 countries abstaining.

Hamas reiterated its readiness to respond to any initiatives leading to a ceasefire, emphasizing that “the war criminal [Benjamin] Netanyahu and his fascist ministers ignored all efforts and decisions, continuing the brutal genocidal war against innocent civilians with full US administration support.”

The group further urged the international community to ensure the "Israeli" entity implements the UN resolution, which reflects global calls for ending the brutal genocide in Gaza.

Hamas also called for holding "Israeli" leaders accountable at the International Criminal Court [ICC], referencing the ICC's arrest warrants issued against Netanyahu and former military affairs minister Yoav Gallant.

Last month, the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I issued warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant "for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024." The warrants could lead to arrests should they visit any of the ICC’s 124 member states.

"Israel" began its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Hamas’ surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, launched in response to the "Israeli" entity's decades-long oppression and devastation of Palestinians.

So far, the war has caused the martyrdom of at least 44,835 Palestinians, mostly women and children, injured over 106,356 others, and left thousands missing, presumed dead beneath the rubble.