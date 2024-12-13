- Home
UN: Over 1 Million People Displaced across Syria since Nov 27
By Staff, Agencies
More than 1.1 million people, primarily women and children, have been displaced across Syria since the escalation of hostilities on November 27, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA].
"Over 1.1 million people – mostly women and children - have now been displaced across Syria, since the escalation of hostilities on 27 November, according to the IDP Taskforce. Nearly 640,000 people fled the Aleppo governorate, 334,000 left Idlib, and 136,000 fled Hama," OCHA highlighted in a statement.
On Sunday, the Syrian armed opposition seized control of Damascus. Russian officials confirmed that President Bashar al-Assad stepped down and has sought asylum in Russia.
The domestic forces condemned in their statement “the wide-scale ‘Israeli’ aggression on Syrian territory, the occupation of various regions, and the destruction of the Syrian army's capabilities,” considering it an imminent threat while also denouncing “the international community's silence regarding this aggression.”
The group called for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 to organize the political process in a manner that aligns "with the new reality that necessitates the inclusion of all national Syrian forces from political parties, civil society groups, and influential and active figures."
They also urged “Arab countries concerned with Syria’s unity, both its land and people, to confront the Israeli aggression on southern Syria by all means, including the possibility of sending Arab forces to prevent this occupation.”
The statement was signed by 43 entities, both individuals and organizations, representing diverse segments of the Syrian public.
