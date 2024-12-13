- Home
“Israel” Murders Dozens of Palestinians in Nuseirat Camp
By Staff, Agencies
More than 33 Palestinians were martyred and 84 others were either injured or reported missing, following an “Israeli” strike that targeted the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
The toll released by the Ministry of Health in Gaza comes a few hours after “Israeli” occupation forces committed a massacre in Nuseirat, targeting Palestinians.
A devastating raid on the besieged territory's post office building and nearby homes resulted in a staggering loss of life.
Since October 7, 2023, “Israeli” occupation forces have continued their aggression against the Gaza Strip resulting in the martyrdom of 44835 citizens, the majority of whom are women and children, and the injury of 106356 others.
These figures remain preliminary; thousands of victims remain under the rubble and abandoned on streets as ambulance and rescue teams have been prevented from retrieving their bodies.
