“Israeli” Occupation Pushes Deeper into Syria

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces have advanced further into southern Syria after their ground troops moved deeper into the Syrian Golan Heights, effectively expanding their occupation.

Sources said “Israeli” soldiers entered the town of al-Hurriya in Quneitra province on Thursday as part of the occupation’s unprecedented onslaught on Syria following President Bashar al-Assad's ouster.

Local sources said “Israeli” forces also carried out a forced evacuation of the residents of the village of Rasem al-Ruwadi in the region.

“Israeli” occupying forces on Wednesday evening stormed the towns of Ruwaihinah and Umm Batna in the central countryside of Quneitra as well.

Residents of the town said the occupying entity asked them to evacuate their homes to annex them to the so-called buffer zones. The incursion involved tanks and infantry units, during which several houses were searched.

It came after “Israeli” minister of military affairs Israel Katz said the entity is planning a "sterile defense zone" in southern Syria in violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement between the two sides.

Community leaders and residents of Quneitra have refused to evacuate their villages. They have collectively decided to remain in their homes in the face of “Israeli” advances.

Since the fall of President Assad, the “Israeli” regime has carried out almost 500 airstrikes across Syria, targeting critical civilian and military infrastructures

Several regional nations have denounced the “Israeli” aggression, reaffirming their commitment to protect the Arab country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Netanyahu also said the Golan Heights, an area “Israel” occupied during the 1967 war with Syria and has occupied ever since, would be “forever part of ‘Israel’”, thanking US President-elect Donald Trump once again for supporting the entity’s occupation in 2019.

“Israel” has wiped out Syrian naval vessels, sea-to-sea missiles, helicopters and planes, including the entire fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets and stockpiles of ammunition in attacks on at least five air bases.