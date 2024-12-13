Sayyed Al-Houthi Warns of US- “Israeli” Scheme in West Asia

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi cautioned Muslim nations against plots hatched by the United States and “Israel” to reshape West Asia in their favor, describing them as implacable enemies of the entire Muslim Ummah.

Sayyed A-Houthi made the remarks in a televised speech on Thursday evening, stating that “Washington’s and the Tel Aviv entity’s talk of creating a new West Asia attests to their schemes and conspiracies aimed at targeting regional peoples and countries.”

He stated that the Zionist entity represents a genuine threat to the whole Muslim world, transcending all sects, doctrines, and affiliations.

“The US and ‘Israel’i conspiracies are aimed at preventing Muslim nations from acquiring any form of deterrence and self-defense. They wish to impose normalization [of diplomatic relations with the occupying Tel Aviv entity] on certain regimes in the region, and break up the Muslim Ummah,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.

The Ansarullah chief noted that the US and “Israel” want Muslims to be locked in a bitter fighting against each other, than to carry out a jihad against arrogant powers.

Sayyed Al-Houthi further censured the “Israeli” airstrike against a vital oxygen station at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza as a serious crime aimed at killing premature babies and patients admitted to intensive care unit [ICU].

“The ‘Israeli’ attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital laid bare the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s viciousness and savagery, as it assaulted the medical facility as if it was a fortified military stronghold,” he said, noting that “‘Israel’ presses ahead with its genocidal campaign in Gaza through starvation, forcing internally displaced persons to feed on animal food in order to survive.”

In parallel, the leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement underlined that “Israel” and its closest ally, the United States, have turned the besieged Gaza Strip into a “testing ground” for their prohibited weapons.

Sayyed Al-Houthi also lamented the inaction of Muslim and Arab nations on Israeli atrocities, emphasizing that Muslims must act to stop Israeli crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories and supply Palestinians with basic commodities and relief aid.

Turning to Syria’s developments, the Ansarullah leader said the “Israeli” military openly flouted the international law and UN Charter during its attacks on various strategic sites across Syria.

‘Israeli’ acts of aggression against Syria, which were carried out with impunity and had the US support, are part of the regime’s attempts to impose its will on the Muslim world.

“‘Israel’ is hell-bent on subjugating all Muslim nations under its new West Asia scheme. The Zionist enemy seeks to strip regional peoples of their freedom, independence, and natural resources,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.

The Ansarullah leader also regretted surprising tolerance shown by some Arab and Muslim regimes toward the horrific crimes committed by the Israeli enemy against Palestinians.

He called on all sides in the Muslim world to take a clear stance against the Israeli enemy.

Sayyed Al-Houthi stressed that silence and inaction are unacceptable and that now is not the time for leniency with the enemy.

The Ansarullah leader finally called upon all walks of Yemeni society to take to the streets across the country on Friday and participate in massive rallies in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.