’Israeli’ Airstrikes Target Gaza, Killing 35 Palestinians, Including Aid Workers

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" airstrikes have claimed the lives of at least 35 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including aid workers, shortly after the UN General Assembly called for an immediate ceasefire in response to the ongoing violence.

On Thursday morning, multiple airstrikes targeted various locations across Gaza, including central Gaza, Nuseirat, Rafah and Gaza City, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

Local sources reported that seven civilians, including women and children, were martyred when "Israeli" forces bombed a residential building near the Abd al-Aal intersection in Gaza City.

Additionally, 15 Palestinians were martyred in an airstrike targeting the Al-Louh family home, which was sheltering displaced persons in the western part of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

In the southern Gaza Strip, 13 civilians were martyred, and several others injured when "Israeli" forces bombed aid workers near Rafah, as confirmed by Gaza's civil defense agency.

Agency spokesperson Mahmud Basal stated that "Israeli" forces had repeatedly targeted those responsible for securing aid deliveries, emphasizing that around 30 people, mostly children, were also injured.

The agency highlighted that trucks carrying flour destined for UNRWA warehouses were struck during the attack, with Basal accusing the “Israeli” occupation of attempting to dismantle essential services in Gaza.

The United Nations and various humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned of the worsening crisis in Gaza, exacerbated by over 14 months of brutal warfare.

UNRWA spokeswoman Louise Wateridge described the situation in Gaza as "apocalyptic" and noted that life-saving aid to besieged areas in northern Gaza had been largely obstructed since the intensification of the "Israeli" assault.

In early November, the "Israeli" entity banned UNRWA operations across Palestinian territories, halting decades of crucial relief efforts, which has put millions at risk.

This latest wave of violence occurred just hours after the UN General Assembly passed a non-binding resolution calling for an "immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire" in Gaza.

The resolution was supported by 158 countries but rejected by the United States, which used its veto power to block similar resolutions at the UN Security Council.

Since the war's onset on October 7, 2023, ongoing "Israeli" aggression has caused the martyrdom of nearly 44,840 Palestinians and injured over 106,000 across the Gaza Strip.