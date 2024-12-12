Lebanese Army Takes Strategic Positions in Khiam Following ’Israeli’ Withdrawal

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese army announced the deployment of troops in the border town of Khiam near the occupied territories following the withdrawal of "Israeli" forces under a recently implemented ceasefire agreement.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Lebanese army reported that its units had taken positions in five areas around Khiam in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL].

The move marks "the first phase of deployment in the area, coinciding with the withdrawal of the 'Israeli' enemy."

The army added that the second phase would involve specialized units conducting surveys to "remove unexploded ordnance."

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati described the deployment as a crucial step toward reinforcing the army’s presence in the south, in accordance with the ceasefire terms. "We commend the army's efforts to establish stability in the south," Mikati stated in a post on X.

The truce was reached after "Israel" faced significant losses in nearly 14 months of conflict with Hezbollah and failed to achieve its objectives. The ceasefire, effective November 27, grants "Israel" until late January to withdraw from all areas of southern Lebanon.

The "Israeli" military confirmed on Wednesday that it had withdrawn its forces from Khiam in accordance with the agreement but noted that occupation forces remain stationed in other areas of southern Lebanon.

Additionally, the United States Central Command [CENTCOM] disclosed in an X post that its commander, General Erik Kurilla, visited Beirut on Wednesday to oversee the replacement of "Israeli" troops by Lebanese forces in Khiam.

Kurilla described the deployment as "an important first step toward achieving a lasting cessation of hostilities" and a foundation for further progress. During his visit, he also met with Lebanon's Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Aoun.

According to Lebanon’s health ministry, the war launched by "Israel" on Lebanon resulted in nearly 4,000 martyrs and over 16,000 injuries.

Hezbollah began its retaliatory operations against "Israeli" targets in the occupied territories a day after "Israel" initiated its war on Gaza in October 2023, establishing a new front in support of Palestinians in the besieged enclave.