Iran: IRG Navy’s New Drone to Surprise the World

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri announced pending integration of a groundbreaking and uniquely advanced unmanned aerial vehicle into the force.

Tangsiri made the remarks on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 12th edition of the Islamic Republic’s International Aerospace Exhibition on the Kish Island in the country’s southern waters.

The aircraft “will surprise the world,” he said of the drone that has been developed in cooperation between the force’s and Iran’s Defense Ministry.

“The horizon of joint cooperation between the IRG Navy and the ministry will change” upon integration of the aircraft into the force, Tangsiri noted, asserting that the drone would not serve as the last instance of collaboration between the two sides.

The commander further noted that “We will, in fact, change the horizon [of the bilateral cooperation]” through unveiling of the aircraft.

Back in January, the IRG and the Iranian Army fielded numerous drones and other defensive hardware in a set of 20 countrywide military exercises.

A month later, the Corps’ Ground Force took delivery of sophisticated homegrown kamikaze and combat unmanned aerial vehicles featuring state-of-the-art technologies.

In September, the country paraded an unprecedented number of ballistic missiles and unveiled of a new kamikaze drone with a range of more than 4,000 kilometers [2,485 miles].

Earlier this month, the commander of the Iranian Navy hailed the force’s comprehensive surveillance over the American warships that sail across the regional waters.