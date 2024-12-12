Cmdr.: IRG Navy to Unveil Groundbreaking Drone with Global Impact

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy has announced that a revolutionary and advanced unmanned aerial vehicle will soon be integrated into the force, promising to surprise the world.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the statement on Wednesday during the 12th edition of the Islamic Republic’s International Aerospace Exhibition, held on Kish Island in the country’s southern waters.

He described the drone as a product of cooperation between the IRG Navy and Iran’s Defense Ministry.

“The aircraft will surprise the world,” Tangsiri remarked, highlighting that the integration of this drone will significantly alter the future of collaboration between the IRG Navy and the ministry.

He also assured that this would not be the final collaboration between the two entities, stressing that the unveiling of the drone would change the horizon of their bilateral cooperation.

In January, the IRGC and the Iranian Army showcased a variety of drones and other defensive technologies during large-scale military exercises held across the country.

A month later, the IRG’s Ground Force introduced sophisticated homegrown kamikaze and combat drones featuring cutting-edge technologies.

In March, the commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force [IRIADF] announced plans to unveil new generations of missile and drone systems by the end of the current Persian calendar year.

In September, Iran displayed an unprecedented number of ballistic missiles and introduced a new kamikaze drone with a range of over 4,000 kilometers [2,485 miles].

Earlier this month, the commander of the Iranian Navy praised the force's comprehensive surveillance over US warships in the region.

"We are constantly surveilling the United States aircraft carrier as well as 16 destroyers and frigates in the region," said Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, adding, "We are over their heads."

Over the years, the IRG’s UAVs have captured highly accurate footage of American aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf on multiple occasions.

Iranian officials have reiterated their commitment to strengthening the country’s military capabilities, in line with Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s directive to bolster the nation’s defense capabilities.