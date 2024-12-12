Ireland Joins South Africa’s Genocide Case Against ’Israel’ at ICJ

By Staff, Agencies

Ireland has officially joined South Africa’s genocide case against "Israel" at the International Court of Justice [ICJ].

The Irish government approved the decision on Wednesday, granting permission for the country to file an intervention case at the ICJ “to broaden its interpretation of what constitutes the commission of genocide by a State,” according to Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin.

Martin emphasized that Ireland is “concerned that a very narrow interpretation of what constitutes genocide leads to a culture of impunity, where the protection of civilians is minimized.”

Ireland is the latest country to join South Africa’s case accusing the entity of "Israel" of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip. Other countries, including Brazil, Turkey, Malaysia, Chile, Spain, Pakistan and Syria, have also joined the lawsuit.

South Africa filed the case at the United Nations’ top court in December 2023, arguing that "Israel" violated the 1948 Genocide Convention.

In January, the court in The Hague ruled that “there is a plausible risk of genocide in Gaza and the continuing serious harm to civilians since then.”

The World Court instructed "Israel" to take all necessary measures to prevent genocide in Gaza, although it refrained from ordering a ceasefire.