Humanitarian Crisis Looms: Dozens of Patients at Risk of Dying in Northern Gaza Hospital

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian health officials warn that dozens of injured patients are at imminent risk of death due to severe shortages of food and water at a hospital in the "Israeli"-blockaded northern Gaza.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced late Tuesday that at least 60 patients at the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahiya were “at risk of death.”

“The humanitarian situation inside the hospital has become extremely dangerous, as the wounded lack basic needs, worsening their suffering under the difficult conditions imposed by [Israeli] forces,” the ministry stated.

"Israel" has been employing starvation as a method of warfare in Gaza, a practice human rights groups condemn as a war crime.

The health ministry further reported that over the past 24 hours, at least 28 individuals had been martyred and 54 others injured in “four massacres against families” in the northern region.

“A number of victims remain trapped under the rubble or stranded on roads, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them,” it added.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the entity’s military forces bombed a residential building in Beit Lahiya, resulting in the martyrdom of at least 20 people, including women and children.

Concerns are mounting that the death toll will rise, as local media reports indicate that approximately 30 displaced individuals were residing in the building prior to the attack.

The ministry’s daily update on casualties from over 14 months of "Israel’s" war stated that more than 44,780 people have been martyred across the blockaded territory.

Health officials also noted that thousands of unidentified bodies remain buried beneath the rubble in Gaza and are yet to be included in the overall estimates.