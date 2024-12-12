“Israeli” Airstrike Claims Life in Southern Lebanon amid Ceasefire Violations

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" airstrike in southern Lebanon has claimed one life, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported, as the Tel Aviv regime continues its breaches of the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry confirmed that “an ‘Israeli’ enemy drone strike on the town of Ainata killed one person and wounded another.”

Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen television network corroborated the fatality, adding that four soldiers were injured after two "Israeli" missiles struck a vehicle near a Lebanese Army checkpoint in Bint Jbeil. On Saturday, a similar "Israeli" aerial attack killed six individuals in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on the international community to take firm measures to halt “Israel’s” repeated violations of the ceasefire established between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

Since its implementation on November 27, Lebanon has recorded numerous breaches of the ceasefire, which was intended to end 14 months of relentless aggression by the apartheid "Israeli" entity.

Under the agreement, "Israeli" forces were expected to withdraw south of the Blue Line – a temporary boundary established after "Israel's" withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000 – while the Lebanese Army was to deploy its forces in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

However, "Israel" has yet to complete its withdrawal from several southern Lebanese towns. Residents have been warned not to return to their homes amid continued airstrikes, drone attacks and artillery fire, which have averaged three to four incidents daily.

Lebanon’s National News Agency [NNA] reported that UN peacekeepers discovered a man’s body near his home in Khiam while inspecting the area to verify "Israel’s" withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Al-Mayadeen stated that the Lebanese Army is preparing to deploy forward units to towns such as Khiam, Ain Arab and the Marjayoun-Khiam-Ibl Al-Saqi triangle, also known as the Hamam Triangle. Teams equipped with bulldozers will clear roads, inspect missile debris, and verify "Israeli" withdrawal before deploying additional troops.

The "Israeli" entity was compelled to accept the ceasefire with Hezbollah following significant battlefield losses and its inability to achieve its objectives in Lebanon.

According to Lebanese health officials, "Israeli" attacks since October 2023 have resulted in over 4,000 martyrs, more than 16,500 injuries and the displacement of over 1 million people.