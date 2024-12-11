Russia Denounces “Israeli” Strikes in Syria as Destabilizing

By Staff, Agencies

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov condemned in the strongest terms “Israel’s” strikes on Syria and the establishment of a “buffer zone” along the occupied Golan Heights following the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

“The strikes, actions in the Golan Heights, and the buffer zone hardly contribute to the stabilization of the already destabilized Syria,” Peskov stated during a press briefing in Moscow on Wednesday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused “Israel” of violating the 1974 treaty between Syria and “Israel” that ended the 'Yom Kippur' war. Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that these actions do not aid in stabilizing the situation in Syria.

Following the fall of Assad’s government, the “Israeli” entity has conducted nearly 500 airstrikes in Syria, targeting key civilian and military infrastructures. Additionally, it has expanded its forces into a buffer zone, breaching the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

The apartheid entity’s military claimed responsibility for striking facilities and asserted that it targeted most of Syria’s strategic weapons stockpiles. These attacks included naval vessels, anti-aircraft batteries, and weapons production sites across several cities.

Reports also indicate that weapons depots, navy vessels and a research center were destroyed. In Latakia, a navy vessel equipped with machine guns and rocket launchers was observed partially submerged.

“Israel” has deployed troops within the buffer zone east of the occupied Golan Heights but denies advancing towards Damascus. The entity maintains that its forces remain stationed within the zone. On Tuesday, “Israeli” war minister Israel Katz stated that the Tel Aviv regime intends to establish a "sterile defense zone" in southern Syria.

Several regional nations have strongly condemned “Israel’s” incursions into Syrian territory, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Elsewhere, Peskov reiterated Moscow’s desire for rapid stabilization in Syria.

“We hope the situation in the country will stabilize as soon as possible,” he said.

Peskov also confirmed ongoing communications between Moscow and the new Syrian leadership regarding the future of Russia’s military bases in the country.

“This is crucial, as our [military] base and diplomatic mission are stationed there,” he added.

The Tartus naval base and Hmeimim airbase in Syria remain Russia’s only military outposts beyond the former Soviet Union, playing a vital role in the Kremlin’s operations in Africa and West Asia.