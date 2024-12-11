Imam Khamenei: What happened in Syria Plotted by US, ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that what happened in Syria was a “joint American and Zionist scheme”, even though a neighboring country played a role.

"There should be no doubt that what happened in Syria was plotted in the command rooms of the United States and ‘Israel’. We have evidence for this," Imam Khamenei told a group of people in Tehran Wednesday.

The Leader further underlined that "One of the neighboring countries of Syria also played a role, but the primary planners are the US and the Zionist entity,” apparently referring to Turkey.

“Our intelligence services warned Syrian officials months ago of the enemy's plots, whose ‘smiles’,” should not be trusted,” His Eminence revealed, noting that “The Iranian people are ready to work and their presence in any country is subject to the approval of the government of that country.”

In parallel, Imam Khamenei quashed speculations about the weakening of the resistance front after militants and Takfiri terrorists overran the Syrian capital, assuring that it will become stronger.

“This is what the resistance is, this is what the resistance front is. The more you push, the stronger it becomes; the more you commit crimes, the more motivated it becomes. The more you fight with them, the more widespread it will be, and I tell you, by the Divine Power, the domain of resistance will cover the entire region more than before."

The Leader also dismissed some analysis that a weakened resistance front would amount to Iran’s weakening.

“That ignorant analyst, unaware of the meaning of resistance, imagines that when the resistance becomes weak, Islamic Iran will also become weak, and I say that by God's will and power and with the permission of God Almighty, Iran is strong and powerful and will only grow more powerful."

Meanwhile, the Leader touched on divisions among the militant groups in Syria, saying each group has its own agenda and all seek to stake out their own turf.

Ultimately, he said, they will be evicted from Syria by the “zealous Syrian youth, so will the Americans who seek to strengthen their foothold in the country.

“Each of these attackers has their own agenda and their goals are different. Some of them are seeking to seize land in the north of Syria or in the south. The US is looking to strengthen its foothold in the region.

“These are their goals, but time will show that, God willing, none of them will achieve these goals. The occupied areas of Syria will be liberated by the zealous Syrian youth. Do not doubt that this will happen,” he said, noting that “America’s foothold will not be strong either. By God's grace and power, the US will also be expelled from the region by the resistance front.”

Moreover, the Leader confirmed that “Look at Hezbollah in Lebanon. Was the disaster that befell Hezbollah small? Hezbollah lost someone like Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Was this a small thing? But Hezbollah's attacks, strength, and its strong grip became more than before. The enemy understood this and accepted it as well.”

“The harsh slap that Hezbollah dealt to the Zionist entity after the martyrdom of Sayyed Nasrallah forced the enemy to accept the truce,” he mentioned.