Yemeni Forces Continue Supporting Gaza
By Staff, Agencies
The spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Tuesday the execution of several military operations in response to the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza and in retaliation against US and British aggression on Yemen.
The first operation targeted three US supply ships shortly after their departure from Djibouti's port, as the ships had previously engaged in the aggression against Yemen. Additionally, the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted two American destroyers accompanying the supply ships in the Gulf of Aden.
The coordinated attack employed advanced missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs], successfully achieving its objectives in the second attack on such vessels within 10 days.
In a related development, the Yemeni Air Force carried out two drone strikes on military targets in the occupied Palestinian areas of Yafa ['Tel Aviv' Metropolitan Area] and Askalan [Ashkelon] earlier this morning.
The Yemeni Armed Forces reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian Resistance and defending Yemen until the aggression ceases and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.
On Monday, Saree, announced the implementation of a top-tier military operation targeting a sensitive target of the “Israeli” enemy in the “Yavne”, “Isdud” area in occupied Palestine.
Saree said in a statement that "the operation was carried out by a drone and successfully hit its target," noting that "the operation comes within the fifth phase of supporting the Palestinian Resistance."
