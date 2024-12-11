In 48 Hours, “Israel” Conducted More than 480 Strikes in Syria

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” is pressing ahead with its aggression against Syria, targeting multiple army positions across the Arab nation.

The “Israeli” military said in a statement Tuesday that it carried out about 480 strikes over the past 48 hours on strategic military targets in Syria.

The entity’s military claimed that it struck facilities and that it struck most of the strategic weapons’ stockpiles in Syria.

The military said the targets included 15 naval vessels, anti-aircraft batteries and weapons production sites in several cities.

Also, reports suggest that weapons depots, navy vessels and a research center have been destroyed.

In Latakia, a navy vessel equipped with machine guns and rocket launchers was seen half sunken in the water.

According to reports, “Israel’s” attacks on Syria are systematic. They are aiming to destroy Syria’s defense bases as the occupation army attacked airports in Homs, Qamishli, and Damascus as well as weapons depots and other strategic military sites.

Mohammed al-Bashir, appointed as the country’s caretaker prime minister on Tuesday, has not reacted to the aggression.

Hundreds of “Israeli” strikes have been reported since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria.

As part of the wave of strikes, “Israeli” war minister Israel Katz said Israeli missile ships had destroyed the Syrian military fleet in an operation on Monday.

The UN special envoy for Syria has called the “Israeli” attacks a deeply troubling development, describing the current situation in the Arab country as highly fluid.

Geir Pedersen said tensions remain unresolved and urged other countries to avoid actions that could impede the ongoing transformation.