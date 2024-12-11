Hezbollah Reaffirms Supporting Syria: ‘Israel’s” Occupation of Additional Territories Unacceptable

By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The occupation of additional Syrian territories by the "Israeli" entity and the systematic destruction of Syria’s military capabilities constitute a grave and unacceptable act of aggression. This dangerous escalation demands a firm response from the Security Council, the international community, and Arab and Islamic nations, who bear a collective responsibility to reject this aggression and to protect the Syrian people during this critical and transformative period in their history.

We have repeatedly cautioned against the expansionist ambitions of the "Israeli" entity across the region and have actively resisted its attempts to impose its dominance. The ongoing aggression against Gaza is not just a war of extermination; it is a calculated move to alter the region's landscape and to erase the Palestinian Cause from existence.

The deafening silence of Arab, Muslim and international actors regarding these crimes, coupled with unwavering American support for the aggression, has emboldened the Zionist entity. This failure to take concrete actions to oppose this aggression or to support the Palestinian people in their pursuit of their legitimate rights has only fueled "Israel’s" audacity to expand its assaults across the region.

It is imperative to take all necessary measures to thwart the "Israeli" entity’s objectives. Indifference and inaction in the face of this ruthless aggression against Syria and its people are unacceptable. The choices being made in Syria today—political and popular—must remain the exclusive rights of the Syrian people, free from external manipulation or coercion.

We look forward to a Syria that emerges from these challenges with renewed strength, firmly rejecting "Israeli" occupation and safeguarding its sovereignty against external interference.

Hezbollah reaffirms its unwavering support for Syria and its people, upholding their right to determine their future and to resist the usurping "Israeli" entity.