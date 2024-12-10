No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Iran Urges UN to Condemn Attacks on Its Diplomatic Premises in Syria

Iran Urges UN to Condemn Attacks on Its Diplomatic Premises in Syria
folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani called upon the world body and the UN Security Council to unequivocally condemn the attacks by militants, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham [HTS], on Iranian diplomatic and consular missions in Syria.

“These actions are blatant violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations [1961] and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations [1963], which guarantee the inviolability of diplomatic missions and the safety of their personnel,” Iravani wrote in two identical letters addressed to the UN Secretary General António Guterres and rotating President of the Security Council Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Monday.

He further added that “The Islamic Republic of Iran stresses that the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and representatives must be upheld at all times in accordance with international law.”

Iran’s permanent representative to the UN noted that no individual, group, or state has the right to commit or facilitate such violations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran urges the United Nations Secretary General and the Security Council to condemn these egregious violations unequivocally and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of diplomatic personnel and premises and prevent the recurrence of such attacks,” Iravani pointed out.

 

Iran Syria

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Urges UN to Condemn Attacks on Its Diplomatic Premises in Syria

Iran Urges UN to Condemn Attacks on Its Diplomatic Premises in Syria

6 hours ago
Iran: Our Armed Forces Maintain Constant Readiness in Face of Any Threat

Iran: Our Armed Forces Maintain Constant Readiness in Face of Any Threat

8 hours ago
Iran: Syrian People Determines Its Future, ‘Israel’ Exploiting Crisis

Iran: Syrian People Determines Its Future, ‘Israel’ Exploiting Crisis

one day ago
Iran Warns: Threat of Armed Groups Extends Beyond Syria to Regional Neighbors

Iran Warns: Threat of Armed Groups Extends Beyond Syria to Regional Neighbors

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 10-12-2024 Hour: 12:29 Beirut Timing

whatshot