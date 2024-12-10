- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iran Urges UN to Condemn Attacks on Its Diplomatic Premises in Syria
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani called upon the world body and the UN Security Council to unequivocally condemn the attacks by militants, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham [HTS], on Iranian diplomatic and consular missions in Syria.
“These actions are blatant violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations [1961] and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations [1963], which guarantee the inviolability of diplomatic missions and the safety of their personnel,” Iravani wrote in two identical letters addressed to the UN Secretary General António Guterres and rotating President of the Security Council Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Monday.
He further added that “The Islamic Republic of Iran stresses that the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and representatives must be upheld at all times in accordance with international law.”
Iran’s permanent representative to the UN noted that no individual, group, or state has the right to commit or facilitate such violations.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran urges the United Nations Secretary General and the Security Council to condemn these egregious violations unequivocally and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of diplomatic personnel and premises and prevent the recurrence of such attacks,” Iravani pointed out.
Comments
- Related News