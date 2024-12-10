Genocide Continues: More than 9900 Massacres in Gaza, Palestinian Detainees Being Poisoned

By Staff, Agencies

The Government Media Office in Gaza issued a report revealing that "Israel" has committed 9905 massacres in the Gaza Strip, including 7160 attacks on Palestinian families, according to key statistics on the ongoing genocide since October 7, 2023.

The report highlights that 1410 Palestinian families were completely wiped out, with the death of all family members, including parents and children, leaving 5444 martyrs from these families alone, as reported by the Ministry of Health. The office further stated that the total number of martyrs and missing persons has reached 55758, including 17712 children and 12136 women.

In addition, 3500 children are at risk of death due to malnutrition, 12650 injured individuals require treatment abroad, and 12500 cancer patients are facing life-threatening conditions without access to necessary care.

The report also detailed the impact on medical personnel, with 1059 medical workers and 88 civil defense members martyred. “Israel” has set up seven mass graves within hospitals, from which 520 martyrs were recovered. The destruction caused by the occupation extends to 212 shelters and displacement centers, 211 government offices, and 160,500 homes, which were completely demolished after 87000 tons of explosives were dropped on the strip.

Furthermore, 6500 Palestinians have been arrested, 2,300 bodies have been stolen from graves, and 2 million people have been displaced. The “Israeli” occupation has also shut down 34 hospitals and 80 health centers, while 162 health institutions and 135 ambulances were targeted. The total damage in Gaza is estimated at 86%, with initial direct losses from the genocide estimated at $37 billion.

This comes as a significant number of Palestinian detainees in "Israel's" “Etzion” prison, located south of Beit Lahm in the southern West Bank, are suffering from severe food poisoning after consuming spoiled meals, according to a Palestinian prisoners' rights group.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society reported that a lawyer from the Commission of Detainees' Affairs visited nine detainees on Sunday at the “Etzion” Detention Center, where they exhibited similar symptoms of poisoning after eating. "They had suffered poisoning after displaying similar symptoms following their meals," the society said.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred at “Etzion”, as previous cases of food poisoning have been documented over the years.

Amani Sarahna, the media coordinator for the Palestinian Prisoners Society, said as quoted by Anadolu that Etzion is a temporary detention and investigation center, where detainees are later transferred to other facilities. The prison currently holds 111 detainees. She also pointed out that the poisoned detainees did not receive medical treatment.

The Commission of Detainees' Affairs confirmed that a large number of detainees under interrogation at “Etzion” had been poisoned by spoiled food provided by the prison administration. According to the commission, their lawyer reported that the detainees experienced severe symptoms such as "abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, weakness, fatigue, facial yellowing, significant fluid loss, and an inability to stand" after eating the meals. Many detainees also fainted.

The commission accused the prison administration of "deliberately subjecting detainees to harsh punishment since the start of the ‘Israeli’ assault on Gaza," which includes prolonged hunger, poor-quality meals in both quantity and quality and severe beatings and solitary confinement for those who protest.

The commission called on international organizations to "intervene urgently to alleviate their suffering and ensure their protection in ‘Israeli’ prisons."