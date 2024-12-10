No Script

Maduro: Venezuela Not to End up Like Syria, Iraq, Libya

folder_openAmericas... access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stressed that the events in Syria have prompted "outlaw fascist groups" in Venezuela to "call for a civil war”.

He further asserted that what happened in Syria, Iraq, and Libya will not happen in his country, stressing that peace and stability will prevail in Venezuela.

Maduro warned such groups against harming the peace and unity of Venezuela, directing a message to them saying, "You will regret it."

"Let no one be mistaken [in taking such a decision], because the people of Venezuela, is in perfect unity, of its people, its army and its police," he underlined.

Maduro's remarks come after armed groups took control of Syria and ousted President Bashar al-Assad who took asylum in Russia on Monday.

Syria venezuela maduro

