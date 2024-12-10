Netanyahu: Golan Heights ‘Israeli’ for Eternity!

By Staff, Agencies

After 60 years of confrontations with Syria, “Israeli” occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that “the occupied Syrian Golan Heights is ‘Israeli’ for eternity.”

Speaking in occupied al-Quds, Netanyahu thanked US President-elect Donald Trump for recognizing “Israel's” 1981 "annexation" of the territory during his first term of presidency and stated that "the Golan will be part of the ‘Israel’ for eternity."

Netanyahu further underscored that “Israeli” occupation forces' control of the high ground "ensures our security and sovereignty."

"Israel's" actions are considered "a violation" of the 1974 "disengagement agreement" between "Israel" and Syria according to both the United Nations and all countries neighboring occupied Palestine.

In turn, the United States on Monday called for "Israel’s" recent incursion into Syria beyond the formerly occupied Syrian Golan Heights to remain strictly "temporary", following United Nations concerns that the move violates the 1974 disengagement agreement.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that "Israel's" actions were in response to the Syrian military withdrawing from the area.

"This is a temporary action they have taken," Miller told reporters. "Ultimately, we want to see that agreement fully upheld, and we’ll monitor to ensure Israel complies," he said.

When asked if the US is urging "Israel" to retreat to its previous positions, Miller referenced the 1974 agreement established after the 1973 War. He noted that the agreement requires "Israel" to withdraw but declined to specify a timeline, using the fluid situation in Syria as a guise.

“‘Israel’ has said that these actions are temporary to defend its borders. These are not permanent actions," Miller emphasized. Additionally, he then explained that the US seeks "lasting stability between ‘Israel’ and Syria, which means all sides must adhere to the 1974 disengagement agreement."

Miller also expressed understanding of "Israel's" concerns, citing the Syrian army’s recent withdrawal from positions near the negotiated buffer zone. He highlighted fears that the resulting vacuum could be exploited by terrorist groups.