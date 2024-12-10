No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Iran: Our Armed Forces Maintain Constant Readiness in Face of Any Threat

Iran: Our Armed Forces Maintain Constant Readiness in Face of Any Threat
folder_openIran access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi confirmed that the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces maintain constant readiness to face any threat.

Mousavi made the remarks during a ceremony held at Iran's Army University of Command and Staff, known as DAFOOS, on Monday after militant groups, headed by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham [HTS], seized the Syrian capital following a lightning attack on Sunday.

“The Armed Forces, as always, have a duty to constantly prepare themselves for any threat they imagine and this readiness is permanent,” he said.

He further assured the Iranian nation of the Armed Forces’ high preparedness and added, “Our country is not just dependent on its Armed Forces.”

“Iran is a unique country in the world where the whole nation defends national ideals and the Armed Forces fulfill their duties,” he added.

Iranian officials have underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense and deterrence, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Iran Syria Tehran

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran: Our Armed Forces Maintain Constant Readiness in Face of Any Threat

Iran: Our Armed Forces Maintain Constant Readiness in Face of Any Threat

8 hours ago
Iran: Syrian People Determines Its Future, ‘Israel’ Exploiting Crisis

Iran: Syrian People Determines Its Future, ‘Israel’ Exploiting Crisis

one day ago
Iran Warns: Threat of Armed Groups Extends Beyond Syria to Regional Neighbors

Iran Warns: Threat of Armed Groups Extends Beyond Syria to Regional Neighbors

3 days ago
Iran Warns of Possible Withdrawal from NPT in Case of Snapback Activation

Iran Warns of Possible Withdrawal from NPT in Case of Snapback Activation

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 10-12-2024 Hour: 12:29 Beirut Timing

whatshot