Iran: Our Armed Forces Maintain Constant Readiness in Face of Any Threat
By Staff, Agencies
The Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi confirmed that the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces maintain constant readiness to face any threat.
Mousavi made the remarks during a ceremony held at Iran's Army University of Command and Staff, known as DAFOOS, on Monday after militant groups, headed by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham [HTS], seized the Syrian capital following a lightning attack on Sunday.
“The Armed Forces, as always, have a duty to constantly prepare themselves for any threat they imagine and this readiness is permanent,” he said.
He further assured the Iranian nation of the Armed Forces’ high preparedness and added, “Our country is not just dependent on its Armed Forces.”
“Iran is a unique country in the world where the whole nation defends national ideals and the Armed Forces fulfill their duties,” he added.
Iranian officials have underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense and deterrence, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.
