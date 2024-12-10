Hezbollah Warns of ‘Israel’s” Crimes in Syria: A Blatant Aggression, Brazen Violation of Its Sovereignty

By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

The ongoing crimes committed by the Zionist "Israeli" enemy on Syrian territory—whether through the occupation of additional lands in the Golan Heights or the targeting and destruction of Syria's defensive capabilities—constitute blatant aggression and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian state and people. These actions further destabilize this brotherly country.

This aggressive occupation of Syrian land coincides with the continued aggression of the Zionist army against Lebanon, its daily violations and its attacks on Gaza. This places the peoples of the region before an imminent danger, underscoring the unity of their struggle and the necessity of rejecting and confronting this aggression.

While we condemn these attacks, we warn against the consequences of their continuation. We also call on the world, particularly the Arab and Islamic nations, to take firm stances against these crimes and exert pressure in all political and legal arenas to halt this series of aggressions. The excuses presented by the enemy are nothing but baseless claims.

The "Israeli" enemy's attempts to seize additional Syrian lands cannot establish any legitimate rights. These actions can only be described as persistent occupation, which has been ongoing in the Golan region since 1967.

We reaffirm our solidarity with Syria and its people and stress the importance of preserving Syria’s unity—both its land and its people.