Yemeni Drone Explodes in A Building South “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” media reported that a drone made a direct impact and detonated in a ten-story building in the southern city of “Yavne, Ashdod”.

Footage circulated on social media showed smoke billowing from one of the top levels of the building.

It is worth noting that sirens were not activated in the city until after the explosion was heard.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” occupation forces claimed the drone was launched from Yemen, entering the airspace of Occupied Palestine without triggering alarms.

According to “Israeli” reports, an investigation regarding the incident will be launched to identify why sirens were not activated

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] continue to carry out significant military operations against the “Israeli” occupation and its strongholds, in support of Gaza and its Resistance, affirming that they will not stop until the siege on Gaza is lifted and the aggression is halted.

On Sunday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the YAF, in collaboration with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, carried out a joint operation targeting a vital target in southern occupied Palestine.

The operation was carried out using a number of drones, with the intended targets being hit with high accuracy.