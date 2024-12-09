- Home
“Israel” Violates Ceasefire again, Martyring Another Civilian in South Lebanon
By Staff, Agencies
Two “Israeli” missiles targeted a vehicle near a Lebanese Army checkpoint in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon, martyring one person and injuring four soldiers.
A statement issued by the Lebanese Army confirmed that one civilian was martyred, while four soldiers sustained injuries as a result of the “Israeli” aggression.
In this context, Lebanese Minister of Labor Mustafa Bayram confirmed that "Israel" is not adhering to the ceasefire, and that the matter is currently in the hands of the Lebanese government and the Quintet Committee.
On Saturday, “Israeli” airstrikes martyred six people in southern Lebanon, marking a significant escalation just 10 days after a ceasefire between Hezbollah and "Israel" took effect.
The truce, implemented on November 27, aimed to end a devastating conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced masses on both sides.
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, presided over an extraordinary cabinet session on Saturday in the southern city of Tyre. The meeting focused on reconstruction efforts and bolstering the deployment of the Lebanese army.
In his opening remarks, Mikati emphasized solidarity with the people of South Lebanon, stating, "We gather today to stand with the people of this land, addressing the pressing challenges they face along the border."
