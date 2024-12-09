US: Biden Claims Credit for Fall of Syria’s Al-Assad

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden claimed credit for the fall of Damascus at the hands of the new government forces, which include Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [HTS], saying that Washington weakened the supporters of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

On Sunday, Biden said in a video address from the White House that the result of the lighting offensive of anti-government armed groups in the past two weeks was a “fundamental act of justice” and a “moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering citizens of Syria”.

He said that the backers of Al-Assad are Iran, Hezbollah, and Russia, claiming that their support “collapsed” and is “far weaker today”.

In his speech, Biden emphasized US sanctions on Syria, its military presence there, and support for Kurdish militias in the northeast, which have blocked Damascus from accessing fertile lands and oil fields. He also noted US backing of “Israel” in its military actions in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as its confrontation with Iran.

Biden said, “Our approach has shifted the balance of power in the Middle East,” mirroring similar remarks by ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and adding, “Through this combination of support of our partners, sanctions, diplomacy, and targeted military force where necessary, we now see new opportunities opening up for the people of Syria and for the entire region.”

On Sunday, Biden called Syria's political upheaval following the ousting of al-Assad a “historic opportunity” for Syrians to rebuild their nation.

During a White House statement on the situation in Syria, he said that Washington will “remain vigilant” against the development of terrorist organizations. Describing it as a “historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria,” Biden called the fall of the Syrian regime a “fundamental act of justice”.

When asked what should happen to the overthrown president, who is reportedly in Moscow, Biden voiced that he should be “held accountable”, expressing that the US will support Syrians in rebuilding their nation, without delving into the details of this support.

Biden also stated, “First, we'll support Syria's neighbors ... should any threat arise from Syria during this period of transition,” further disclosing that senior officials from his administration will visit the region soon.