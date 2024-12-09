“Israeli” Occupation Seizes Towns in Syria’s Quneitra

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces have occupied two towns in the southwestern Syrian province of Quneitra near the “Israeli”-occupied Golan Heights and are moving towards the neighboring Dara’a province, after militant groups took control of the Arab country.

“Israeli” troops seized the towns of Madinat al-Baath and Hader after they pushed into the buffer zone in the Quneitra area and launched artillery shelling in the strategic region.

“Israeli” army soldiers are now heading towards areas in Dara’a, located about 90 kilometers [56 miles] south of the capital Damascus.

Earlier, “Israeli” soldiers had taken over a Syrian army outpost at the summit of Sheikh Mountain [Mount Hermon] in the Golan Heights.

Soldiers from “Shaldag”, the “Israeli” Air Force’s commando unit, captured the outpost “without encountering resistance,” according to Kan TV News.

The commander of the “Israeli” military’s Northern Command, Ori Gordin, and the commander of the Training Command, David Zini, also visited the mountain top, the broadcaster said.

“Israeli” media also reported the entry of the entity’s tanks into Khan Arnabeh, which is to the northeast of Quneitra and five kilometers from the border of the occupied Golan.

The entity’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the decades-old agreement with Syria had collapsed, and he ordered “Israeli” forces to grab a buffer zone in the Golan Heights after Syrian soldiers had abandoned their positions.

The “Israeli” military also issued a warning, calling on residents of five towns in southern Syria to stay in their homes until further notice as it carried out dozens of air strikes against Syrian military bases, facilities and weapon depots.

These towns are Ofania, Quneitra, al-Hamidiyah, western al-Samadaniyah, and al-Qahtaniyah.