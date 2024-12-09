Iran: Syrian People Determines Its Future, ‘Israel’ Exploiting Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that the Syrian people alone must determine the future of their country and its political system.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Pezeshkian addressed the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, after armed groups, now serving as the transitional government forces of Syria, seized control of Damascus on Sunday.

The Iranian President underscored the importance of maintaining Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, emphasizing the need for dialogue among various Syrian factions to reach a mutual understanding regarding the country's future.

Pezeshkian expressed hope for an immediate end to violence in Syria, enabling its citizens to decide their fate without fear or "destructive" external interference.

He also called for the protection of Syrian citizens, holy sites, and diplomatic missions, stressing adherence to international law.

The Iranian President reaffirmed his country’s commitment to engaging in diplomatic efforts with relevant parties and the United Nations to stabilize the situation and safeguard regional security and stability.

Additionally, Pezeshkian condemned the “Israeli” occupation aggression on Syrian territory, urging Syrian factions and regional nations to remain vigilant against attempts by "Israel" to exploit the crisis to advance its illegal and expansionist policies.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that Syria has played a major role in supporting the Palestinians and the Axis of Resistance, beginning as far back as the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

Speaking about the strong relations between Iran and Syria over the past 40 years, Araghchi highlighted one area of collaboration: “the fight against Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ISIS/ISIL group], in which Iran played a pivotal role.”

He noted that this was the primary reason for the Iranian presence in Syria—"to safeguard our national security."

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that it was clear from the beginning to Iran that the United States and “Israel” sought to entangle the Islamic Republic in successive crises, including in Syria.

Regarding Iran's support for Syria, Araghchi confirmed that Iran supported the Syrian government in matters concerning the country’s internal affairs, its relationship with the people, and its dealings with opposition groups.

He further that “Iran did not intervene but consistently advised the Syrian government to engage in dialogue with the opposition and pursue political and peaceful solutions to resolve disputes.”

On recent developments, Araghchi revealed that “President Bashar al-Assad expressed surprise and dissatisfaction with his army's performance” during a meeting with Ali Larijani, the senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic in Iran.

This indicates that even within the Syrian government, there wasn’t a comprehensive analysis of the army’s situation, the Iranian Foreign Minister suggested.

He said the Syrian Army was engaged in a “psychological war” before losing on the actual battlefield.

He reiterated that Iran supports democratic changes and the aspirations of the Syrian people but pointed out that it is better not to pass judgment on the current situation.

Similarly, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf affirmed that top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani repeatedly advised former al-Assad to pay attention to his people.

“I will say this frankly: Martyr Soleimani repeatedly told Bashar al-Assad that he should pay attention to his people, because apart from Daesh, some of the opposition groups were armed protest groups who were discussed even at the Astana meetings and had certain concerns,” he said.