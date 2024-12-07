Yemeni Protesters Defy US Threats, Declare Solidarity with Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

Yemenis have staged widespread protests in the capital Sanaa and other cities, reiterating their steadfast support for Palestinians amid “Israel’s” ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

On Friday, rallies took place across several provinces, including Saada, Hodeida, Hajjah, Ibb, al-Bayda, Amran, Jawf, Dhamar and Taizz. The demonstrators hailed the resilience of the Palestinian resistance fighters and denounced the atrocities committed by “Israel.”

The protest organizers issued a statement condemning the silence of Arab and international bodies regarding the genocide in Gaza.

“Our Arab and Muslim Ummah must fulfill its responsibilities and its religious, moral, and humanitarian duties toward what is happening in Gaza,” the statement urged.

It also criticized the “shameful” stance of certain Arab regimes supplying goods to “Israel,” while Palestinians endure severe hunger due to the entity’s complete blockade of Gaza.

According to “Israel’s” Central Bureau of Statistics, exports from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates [UAE], and Jordan to the entity have risen significantly compared to the previous year.

The protesters dismissed threats made by US President-elect Donald Trump, affirming their defiance.

“We and all the fighters of our Ummah don’t fear the US threat and hell,” the statement read.

Trump recently warned of unleashing “hell” in West Asia if captives held by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Gaza are not released before his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Protesters also condemned the offensive launched by foreign-backed militants in Syria, describing it as a retaliatory plot targeting countries of the Resistance Axis due to their unwavering support for Palestinians.

Yemenis have been staging weekly demonstrations across the country, condemning “Israeli” war crimes in Gaza and expressing their support for Yemen’s retaliatory military operations.

“Israel” launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a response to the “Israeli” entity’s decades-long campaign of violence and oppression against Palestinians.

The apartheid entity’s assault on Gaza has resulted in over 44,600 Palestinian martyrdom, mostly women and children, with more than 105,800 injured. Thousands remain missing under the rubble.

Carrying Yemeni and Palestinian flags, protesters chanted slogans such as, “Oh Gaza, Oh Palestine… All Yemenis are with you,” and “The criminal entity will disappear… and victory will belong to the Qassam army,” referencing Hamas's military wing.

They praised recent anti-“Israel” operations conducted by Iraqi and Yemeni fighters and voiced their support for their armed forces’ retaliatory strikes.

On Tuesday, Yemen’s armed forces announced the execution of three joint military operations with Iraqi resistance groups targeting “Israeli” positions, as part of their ongoing efforts to curb the entity’s violence against Palestinians in Gaza.