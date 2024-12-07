WHO Condemns “Israeli” Hospital Attack, Warns of Humanitarian Collapse in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The World Health Organization [WHO] has condemned “Israel” for its deadly assault on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, stating that no warnings or evacuation orders were issued prior to the attack.

“There was no official warning or evacuation order before the bombing of … the hospital, only rumors that spread panic,” said Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the occupied Palestinian territory, on Friday.

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital reported that “Israel” carried out multiple attacks on Friday, striking the facility, one of the last operational health centers in northern Gaza.

Among the casualties were four hospital staff, along with “a large number of” other wounded and deceased individuals, according to the hospital's statement.

The hospital came under heavy fire and was stormed by “Israeli” military forces, forcing the evacuation of patients and the injured.

“Israeli” forces conducted a sweeping arrest campaign inside the medical facility, targeting civilians, wounded individuals, and caregivers.

The hospital director described the conditions as catastrophic, warning that the situation has reached a critical tipping point.

Kamal Adwan Hospital is under relentless pressure due to continuous “Israeli” bombardment and dwindling medical supplies. Bodies are overwhelming the facility, with no means for proper burials due to ongoing security risks.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that “Israeli” forces also demolished a residential block near Kamal Adwan Hospital, causing the martyrdom and the injury several civilians.

The WHO has raised alarms about the backlog of medical evacuations in Gaza, stating that at the current pace, it will take five to ten years to address the needs of the sick and injured, including thousands of children.

“Some 12,000 patients across Gaza still need medical evacuation; only 78 have been evacuated,” Peeperkorn reported.

The delays are attributed to the “Israeli” military’s prolonged response times to evacuation requests, which have further worsened in recent months.

UNICEF has highlighted that among the 12,000 patients awaiting evacuation, 2,500 are children, some of whom have died during the extended waiting periods to access care outside Gaza.

Meanwhile, dawn airstrikes by “Israeli” forces on Beit Lahia have ignited fires in residential areas, with local authorities issuing urgent pleas for assistance to evacuate residents.

In recent hours, bombings in Beit Lahia have caused dozens of fatalities and injuries, displacing thousands of residents.