Iran Warns: Threat of Armed Groups Extends Beyond Syria to Regional Neighbors

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has cautioned that the threat posed by armed groups in Syria is not confined to the country and could spill over into Iraq, Jordan, and Turkey.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Baghdad with Iraqi and Syrian counterparts Fouad Hussein and Bassam Sabbagh, Araghchi highlighted the broader regional implications of the resurgence of terrorist groups in Syria.

“If Syria becomes a safe haven for terrorists and the conditions enable the return of groups like Daesh [Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS’/’ISIL’], this will present a grave threat to the entire region,” he warned.

Araghchi outlined three key messages from the tripartite meeting in Baghdad, stating, “The first message is to support the Syrian government and people in their fight against Takfiri terrorist groups.” He further stressed the role of Zionist forces in orchestrating the crisis, adding, “The Zionists’ involvement in designing this conspiracy cannot be ignored.”

Reaffirming Iran’s unwavering support, Araghchi said, “Iran has always stood by the Syrian government and people in their fight against terrorist groups and will continue to do so with all its resources and whatever is requested by Syria.”

The Iranian diplomat emphasized the transnational nature of terrorism, warning that “the fight against terrorism must extend beyond borders to ensure regional stability.” He also underscored the necessity of protecting the security of neighboring countries as part of a collective effort to combat terrorism.

Araghchi called for a non-discriminatory approach to addressing terrorism, emphasizing that groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] and the Nusra Front, both designated as terrorist organizations by the United Nations, should be decisively confronted.

Since 2011, Syria has endured foreign-sponsored militancy, with Damascus accusing Western countries and their regional allies of supporting terrorist groups to destabilize the nation. The recent large-scale attack by HTS in Aleppo and Idlib provinces on November 27 has escalated tensions. Syrian forces are currently engaged in fierce clashes to reclaim lost territories.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein denounced the ongoing terrorist attacks in Syria, reiterating that Iraq has suffered greatly from terrorism and remains committed to fighting it.

Hussein noted that Iraq’s security is intrinsically linked to the stability of Syria and other neighboring states. He assured that Iraqi armed forces, along with resistance fighters from Hashd al-Shaabi and Kurdish Peshmerga units, are fully prepared to protect Iraq's borders and citizens.

Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh affirmed that the Syrian army continues its operations against terrorist groups, which have caused significant displacement among the population.

Sabbagh criticized the backers of terrorist groups for violating United Nations resolutions, Security Council mandates, and the agreements of the Astana peace process. He stressed that terrorist threats endanger not only Syria but the entire region, calling for concerted regional and international efforts to combat these groups.