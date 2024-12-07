Amnesty International: ’Israel’s’ Actions in Gaza Amount to Genocide, Calls for International Accountability

By Mohamad Hammoud

Lebanon – Amnesty International has released a groundbreaking report titled "You Feel Like You Are Subhuman: ‘Israel’s’ Genocide Against Palestinians in Gaza," which critically examines “Israel’s” military actions in Gaza following the escalation of conflict triggered by Hamas operation on October 7, 2023. The report says that “Israel’s” actions amount to genocide against the Palestinian population in Gaza, based on extensive fieldwork, interviews, and analysis of public statements by “Israeli” officials. Amnesty’s findings paint a harrowing picture of the intent and impact of “Israel’s” military campaign.

Context and Methodology

Amnesty International’s investigation spanned nine months, focusing on the period from October 7, 2023, to early July 2024. The organization interviewed 212 individuals, including Palestinian victims and witnesses, local authorities and healthcare workers. It also analyzed a wide range of visual and digital evidence, including satellite imagery, and reviewed statements made by senior “Israeli” government and military officials. Despite sharing its findings with “Israeli” authorities, Amnesty reported receiving no substantive response, highlighting a concerning lack of accountability.

The report emphasizes the unprecedented scale of the violence and destruction inflicted upon Gaza. By July 2024, over 42,000 Palestinians had been martyred, including more than 13,300 children, with injuries numbering over 97,000. The destruction of infrastructure, homes, and essential services has rendered vast areas of Gaza uninhabitable, creating a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

Atrocities and Humanitarian Impact

The findings indicate that “Israel’s” military operations have led to conditions that amount to collective punishment of the Palestinian population. Testimonies collected by Amnesty reveal harrowing accounts of survival amidst devastation. One survivor described the conditions in Deir al-Balah as apocalyptic, where families struggle with malnutrition, lack of clean water, and inadequate sanitation, all while enduring continuous bombardment. This reflects a broader pattern of systematic violence that has not only caused immediate casualties but has also inflicted long-term psychological and physical harm on the population.

Amnesty’s analysis suggests that the intent behind these actions is not merely to target Hamas but to physically destroy the Palestinian population in Gaza. The organization points to the systematic nature of the attacks, which include direct assaults on civilians and civilian infrastructure, as evidence of genocidal intent. The report argues that even if “Israel” claims to target Hamas, the resulting destruction and loss of civilian life cannot be justified under international humanitarian law.

Genocidal Intent and International Law

A central argument of Amnesty International’s report is the assertion that “Israel’s” actions constitute genocide as defined under international law. The organization argues that genocidal intent can be inferred from the systematic pattern of violence, the dehumanizing rhetoric used by “Israeli” officials, and the context of longstanding oppression experienced by Palestinians. Notably, the report highlights statements from senior “Israeli” officials that appear to call for or justify acts of violence against Palestinians, further reinforcing the conclusion of genocidal intent.

Amnesty International emphasizes that international law recognizes the intent to destroy a protected group, even if the physical destruction is not fully realized. The organization’s findings are particularly damning when viewed in light of “Israel’s” blockade of Gaza and its longstanding military occupation, which have created an environment conducive to widespread suffering and death.

Call for Accountability and Action

In light of its findings, Amnesty International calls for urgent action from the international community. The report urges the International Criminal Court [ICC] to investigate allegations of genocide and other war crimes, and it calls for the arrest of “Israeli” officials implicated in these actions. The organization stresses that the failure of states to hold “Israel” accountable for its actions is a significant moral and legal failure, contributing to a culture of impunity.

Moreover, Amnesty International advocates for the unconditional release of civilian hostages held by Hamas and insists on accountability for all parties involved in the conflict. The organization also calls for the United Nations Security Council to impose targeted sanctions against individuals responsible for crimes under international law.

Conclusion

Amnesty International’s report on “Israel’s” actions in Gaza presents a grave assessment of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region. By framing these actions within the context of genocide, the organization not only highlights the immediate suffering of the Palestinian people but also calls for a reckoning with the broader implications of international complicity in these violations. The findings serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for accountability, protection of human rights, and a reevaluation of international responses to the ongoing conflict. The report underscores that the international community must act decisively to prevent further atrocities and to uphold the principles of justice and humanity.