Sheikh Qassem: Resistance and Reconstruction Are Pillars of Victory

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem outlined key aspects of the recent agreement and the ongoing challenges faced by Lebanon.

"The steadfast presence of the resistance and the restoration of control were pivotal in achieving victory," declared His Eminence, Sheikh Qassem, setting the tone for his comprehensive remarks.

He emphasized that the Resistance's resilience and strategic efforts played a decisive role in confronting challenges and securing triumphs on multiple fronts.

Speaking on the withdrawal of ‘Israel,’ he declared: “The agreement mandates the withdrawal of ‘Israel’ from all Lebanese territories and prohibits the presence of Resistance weapons south of the Litani River, where the Lebanese army is deployed.”

He further clarified Lebanon’s position on sovereignty: “The pertinent decisions revolve around Lebanon reclaiming its land. The remaining detailed matters are to be discussed internally within Lebanon, and the enemy has no involvement in them.”

Despite the injuries sustained during the conflict, Sheikh Qassem reassured that Hezbollah remains steadfast: “The resistance has sustained injuries, but it is recovering and remains resilient due to the strength of its sovereign project and its commitment to supporting the Lebanese and Palestinian right to liberate the land.”

Reflecting on recent events, he added: “We will evaluate the experiences we have undergone.”

Addressing the displacement crisis, His Eminence stated: “The phase of displacement is behind us, yet its effects remain unprecedented.”

He praised the displaced for their sacrifices: “The displaced have demonstrated immense sacrifice and generosity, steadfastly supporting the Resistance. They represent the most honorable and pure among us.”

Expressing gratitude to hosts, he remarked: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the hosts who embodied exceptional patriotism during this critical period.”

Highlighting Hezbollah’s efforts, he said: “We provided extensive services to help the displaced, despite the challenging circumstances we faced.”

Sheikh Qassem announced a gesture of solidarity: “The party has offered a gift with significant contributions from the Iranian people, benefiting 74% of those registered on the platform.”

He extended his appreciation to regional allies: “We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Iraqi authority, the government, the Popular Mobilization Forces and Yemen for their steadfast support.”

Reiterating the commitment to rebuilding, he affirmed: “The shelter and reconstruction phase represents a ‘promise and commitment’—a promise by the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and a commitment we uphold.”

He detailed financial aid, stating: “Those whose homes were completely destroyed will receive $14,000 for one year, while residents outside Beirut and its suburbs will be allocated $12,000. We express our deep gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran, which provided the majority of this funding.”

Calling for greater collaboration, he urged: “We will work alongside the government to reconstruct, and we call on Arab and friendly countries to join in these efforts. Reconstruction is a testament to our victory.”

On the topic of Syria, Sheikh Qassem condemned US interference: “The aggression on Syria is orchestrated and sponsored by the United States.”

He reiterated Hezbollah’s solidarity with Syria: “Just as Hezbollah has supported Syria, we will continue to stand alongside them in thwarting aggression.”

Concluding with a message to Arab nations, he warned: “To the Arabs: every gain for ‘Israel’ equates to a loss for your nations. I call on you to support the resistance.”